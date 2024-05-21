Telangana ranks second in recovery of mobile devices

Amid the rising cases of mobile thefts and counterfeit mobile devices, the Telangana State Police has reported recovery of as many as 30,049 mobile devices a year after the launch of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

With this, the State stands second in the country after Karnataka which has recovered 35,945 mobiles. While Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh followed the league with 15,426 and 7,387 recoveries in the past year.

The portal, launched in the State on April 19, 2023 on a pilot basis, is operational across all the 780 police stations in the State, recovering an average of 76 mobiles per day across the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities.

The Hyderabad commissionerate led the charts by reporting the highest number of recovered mobile devices at 4,869 followed by Cyberabad (3,078) and Rachakonda (3,042). Warangal with 1,919 mobile devices and Nizamabad with 1,556 also remained a part of the list.

“The Telangana Police along with Department of Telecommunications (DoT) have integrated the CEIR portal with TS Police Citizen portal for efficient reporting of lost or missing mobile devices,” explained Additional DGP, CID Shikha Goel, who is also the nodal officer for the CIER portal for the state.