Telangana RTC Bhainsa depot manager attacked

In an incident that took place early on Tuesday morning, the TSRTC Bhainsa Depot Manager in Nirmal district K. Janardhan, was attacked by unidentified assailants with iron rods, near the Shivaji Chowk crossroads in Bhainsa town. According to CCTV footage, three assailants came and beat the victim on the left leg and left hand before fleeing the scene.

District Superintendent of Police C. Shashdhar Raju visited the scene soon after he was informed about the incident. According to police, the attack came when Mr. Janardhan was going to the bus depot to attend duty for the day.

According to sources, police is suspecting some persons who were involved in an argument the previous day. A private driver and conductor had argued with the depot manager over not being allocated duty.