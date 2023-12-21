GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six new COVID cases in Telangana on Wednesday

December 21, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all of which were reported in Hyderabad. The daily count showed an increase from five cases on Monday and four on Tuesday. One individual recovered on Wednesday. Presently, the State has 14 active cases undergoing treatment or isolation. On Wednesday, a total of 538 samples were tested, with results pending for 42.

In a virtual high-level meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Telangana’s Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha discussed the precautions and measures implemented by the State government to curb the spread of the Jn.1 subvariant of SARS-CoV-2 (Coronavirus).

Addressing the preventive measures, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and Osmania General Hospital emphasised the importance of maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks. Dr. N Satyanarayana, Medical Superintendent of NIMS, advised the constant use of masks on the campus and the provision of hand rubs in patient-care areas.

B Nagender, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital said: “The hospital is prepared by setting up a five-bed isolation facility equipped with all necessary amenities, including ICU requirements. Adequate supplies of ventilators, oxygen, RTPCR kits, and drugs have been ensured. Hospital staff are closely monitored for adherence to precautions such as mask usage, hand hygiene, and social distancing. Additionally, patients are educated on following precautionary measures both within the hospital and at their residences to contain the spread of COVID-19..

