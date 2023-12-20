GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana releases COVID bulletin after seven months, 4 new cases reported

Use of face masks and adherence to physical distancing was emphasised

December 20, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The bulletin issued by the Telangana Public Health Director

The bulletin issued by the Telangana Public Health Director | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

After a gap of precisely seven months, the Telangana government released a COVID bulletin late on Tuesday night. According to the bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare’s office, the State reported four positive COVID cases on Tuesday, bringing the total active cases in the state to nine. Recovered cases remained at zero on Monday, with a cumulative recovery rate of 99.51%. On Tuesday, the State conducted a total of 402 tests.

The bulletin also outlined precautionary measures for the public. It urged vulnerable age groups, including children under 10, pregnant women, and individuals above 60 years, to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities. The age group considered susceptible (20 to 50 years) was highlighted for a higher incidence of COVID infection. The use of face masks and adherence to physical distancing are being emphasised.

Additionally, individuals with underlying health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, or any other chronic illness were advised to stay indoors, according to the bulletin.

