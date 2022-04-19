Top news developments in Telangana today

Key news developments from Telangana on April 19, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao will be attending various programmes in the Old City today including laying of the foundation stone for renovation and restoration works of Sardar Mahal.

2. BJP State President Bandi Sanjay during his padayatra has started holding street corner meetings with the locals to get feedback on their problems in South Telangana.

3. Two persons reportedly killed in road accident that took place at Rangadhampally chowrasta at Siddipet in the wee hours of Tuesday.

