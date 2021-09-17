Bandi Sanjay to resume yatra from today

Heaps praises on Modi, Shah

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will continue his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Saturday morning from Yellareddy after taking a day’s break to participate in Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at the party office here and attend the public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Nirmal.

Party sources informed that Mr. Shah was very much enthused with the public reception to Mr. Sanjay’s speech especially when he asked people to stand up and applaud to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Since it was in Telugu, the Home Minister was initially puzzled till the translation was made after which he gave a broad smile.

In fact, Mr. Shah made a pointed reference to the walkathon and said that it was for bringing succour to the poor and disadvantaged sections of the society “neglected by the TRS regime”.

Mr. Sanjay, elated with the Home Minister’s visit, showered praises on him and Mr. Modi. He also introduced party leaders NVSS Prabhakar, G. Narayana Reddy and others to Mr. Shah as they had been drumming up support for the meeting in the area for the last few days. He also travelled with Mr. Shah in his car till the helipad during which discussions were said to be held about the ongoing padayatra strategy.