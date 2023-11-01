HamberMenu
Telangana MP attack: Accused was denied Dalit Bandhu, says Congress leader

CM KCR resorting to falsehood by linking the accused to Congress

November 01, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao meets Dubbak BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who is undergoing treatment after being stabbed by an unidentified person during his campaign in Siddipet, at a hospital in Secunderabad on Monday.

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao meets Dubbak BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who is undergoing treatment after being stabbed by an unidentified person during his campaign in Siddipet, at a hospital in Secunderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was resorting to falsehood and cheap politics by blaming the Congress for attack on Medak MP Kotha Prabhkar Reddy, who is the BRS’ Dubbak candidate, without revealing details about the accused in the case, alleged Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, Congress candidate for Dubbak constituency.

Speaking to reporters here along with Congress spokesperson Sama Ramamohan Reddy, he wondered how the Chief Minister, within an hour of the incident, concluded that the accused was a Congress sympathiser. This falsehood reflects the frustration of BRS party, he claimed.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said the accused, Raju, was a YouTuber and there were reports that he was not given Dalit Bandhu assistance for house construction as promised by the government. Moreover, the accused is also annoyed with the government over not getting any benefits meant for journalists, he claimed, furnishing an ID card of the YouTuber.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said there was something fishy about taking Mr.Prabhakar Reddy all the way to a private hospital in Hyderabad when there was a super speciality hospital in nearby Siddipet. “The hospital (in Hyderabad) is close to KCR’s family and there will always be doubts about the reports released by it,” he said.

Mr.Ramamohan Reddy said an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation would reveal the facts. He said the CM accusing the Congress within an hour of the incident showed his frustration and wondered whether a person occupying such a high office should resort to spreading falsehood.

