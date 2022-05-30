Telangana: Malla Reddy accuses Revanth Reddy of conspiring to kill him

‘Criminal elements sent to Reddy meet in the garb of participants’

Mr. Malla Reddy further charged that Mr Revanth Reddy has been blackmailing him for over eight years when both were together in the TDP. | Photo Credit: Viswanatha Sastry

Minister for Labour Chamakura Malla Reddy has accused Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy of conspiring to kill him at the ‘Reddy Simha Garjana’ meeting held at Ghatkesar on Sunday evening by sending goons in the garb of participants at the community meeting.

“He (Revanth Reddy) sent over 100 criminal elements to the community meet in the garb of participants with the sole purpose of eliminating him physically as the former has been blackmailing him for over eight years, even when we were together in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)”, Mr. Malla Reddy said addressing a press conference at his residence on Monday following attack on his convoy at Ghatkesar on Sunday evening.

“He (Revanth Reddy) sent over 100 criminal elements to the community meet in the garb of participants with the sole purpose of eliminating him physically, “ the Minister alleged addressing a press conference at his residence on Monday following attack on his convoy at Ghatkesar on Sunday evening.

Mr. Malla Reddy further charged that Mr Revanth Reddy has been blackmailing him for over eight years when both were together in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

He alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy’s grudge against him had multiplied after his (Malla Reddy’s) recent press conference where he accused the former of blackmailing him for long on lands and other issues. The Minister said his family had come up in life the hard way and he had helped Mr. Revanth Reddy even financially several time when in TDP. Mr. Revanth Reddy had planned the attack while he was on the US tour so that he could escape the responsibility, he alleged.

“The meeting was going on very smoothly but a section, the goons sent by Mr. Revanth Reddy, first started obstructing his speech, raising slogans against him and when he was leaving the meeting after addressing it they attacked my convoy with chairs and other material at their disposal”, Mr. Malla Reddy explained and said he would lodge a complaint against the attackers including their leader Mr. Revanth Reddy.

The police investigation would bring out all facts behind the attack including those behind the attack, the Minister hoped and said Mr. Revanth Reddy would be imprisoned for all his criminal activities.

He admitted that there was a strong demand at the meeting for floating Reddy Corporation as promised before the 2018 Assembly elections. Some of the speakers sought ₹5,000 crore corpus funds for the corporation to help uplift the poor among the Reddy community, the Minister noted.