Minister Malla Reddy’s convoy attacked at Reddy Simhagarjana

Community members upset with the Minister lavishing praise on government

Convoy of Minister for Labour M. Malla Reddy was attacked by angry participants who threw footwear, stones and chairs while he was escorted by the police after abruptly leaving a public meeting — Reddy Simhagarjana — organised by an apolitical community platform Reddy Jagruthi, at Ghatkesar on Sunday evening.

A strong police force deployed expecting some trouble ensured that he left the place safely even as the participants ran after his convoy throwing footwear and whatever they could lay their hands on even as slogans ‘Malla Reddy down down’ rented the air.

The problem started when the Minister was speaking at the meeting. Some people objected to the Minister’s praise for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government and some of them rushed on to the stage questioning him showering praises on the government and complimenting the political parties since the meeting was about the welfare of the Reddy community.

Congress leader Harivardhan Reddy was seen asking the organisers to ensure that the Minister speak on what the government intends to do rather than praising it. The Minister had to stop his speech for a brief period after the organisers calmed those questioning him. However, as soon as he started to speak again he continued to praise the government, which further infuriated the gathering.

Sensing trouble police surrounded the Minister and led him off the stage even as people raised slogans. Despite a rope party keeping the people away from the convoy, several of them ran after the convoy throwing stones and footwear at the vehicles.

Mr. Malla Reddy announced that he would impress upon Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to constitute the Reddy Corporation at the earliest as per the demand of the community. Earlier, he said the Reddy community had played a big role in the development of the State and the country and they should continue to play an active role.