Telangana logs 134 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally at 20

One flyer from at-risk country tests positive for coronavirus

One more international passenger who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, from an ‘at-risk’ country on Sunday was detected with COVID-19. Samples collected from the flyer have been sent for genome sequencing. Altogether, sequencing results of seven samples were awaited.

Till Sunday night, 20 Omicron cases had been detected in Telangana. The figure does not include a seven-year-old boy in transit who left for Kolkata, West Bengal.

The State recorded 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total infections to 6,79,564. The highest number of infections (82) were detected in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region. One more COVID patient died.

Of the total cases, 3,693 were active while 6,71,856 have recovered, and 4,015 have died.