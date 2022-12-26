Telangana latest news developments today

December 26, 2022 09:54 am | Updated 09:56 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

1. President Draupadi Murmu to arrive in Hyderabad on her maiden visit after assuming office for a five day stay as part of the President’s annual southern sojourn. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Cabinet colleagues will receive her at Hakimpet Air Force station. Governor to host dinner for her in the evening.

2. High Court expected to deliver judgement in the plea of BJP to transfer the case of poaching of BRS MLAs to the CBI. ED to question one of the accused in jail today.

3. Telangana State Intermedia Education Board has decided to continue affiliation for 465 junior colleges in the State though they did not fulfil several norms, mainly concerning fire safety because many of them fell in the category of mixed occupancy as they were housed in multi-storied buildings which had common staircase.

4. Four persons were killed in a road accident caused by head on collision between two bikes on the highway near Adilabad last night.