Telangana latest news developments today

December 23, 2022 10:02 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Bharat Rashtra Samiti activists to stage protests in all district headquarter towns today in protest against the recovery of ₹151 crore ordered by the Central government from the State government for construction of food grains drying platforms in agricultural fields under MGNREGP though they are not permitted under the programme.

2. Press conference of Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh at the culmination of his visit to Hyderabad as an emissary of the party high command to sort out differences between warring groups within the party led by State president A. Revanh Reddy and Congress legislature party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka.

3. Noted Telugu film actor Kaikala Satyanarayana died of age related problems in Hyderabad in early hours. He acted in over 700 films and was well known for playing mythological roles, mainly Yama.

4. Follow up of the probe by Enforcement Directorate into the poaching of TRS MLAs. A relative of the Chief Minister is likely to be summoned by the agency for questioning into his links with one of the MLAs Rohit Reddy as a business partner.