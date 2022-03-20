Telangana latest news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on March 20, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today
- The body of CPI(M) Central committee member Mallu Swarajyuam who died yesterday to be handed over to the medical college at Nalgonda after a procession and public meeting in the town.
- Industries MInister K.T. Rama Rao who left for U.S. with a delegation to start his consultations with CEOs of major companies from San Deigo today.
- A special District Selection Committee exam likely to fill up 13,100 vacancies of teachers in view of government proposal to introduce English medium education in all schools from next academic year.
