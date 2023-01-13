HamberMenu
Telangana latest news developments on January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Dr Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cheguevara.

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. The agitating farmers of Kamareddy town have demanded resignation of municipal councillors representing villages that merged with the municipality in protest against the proposed master plan to create an industrial zone with the land holdings of farmers. A joint action committee spearheading the agitation has set January 20 as the deadline for the resignations 

2. Story on the new format of question papers for the board exam of class ten in view of complaints from students that the long and short form questions were tough to answer. The State Council for Educational Research and Training has deployed subject experts to prepare new model exam papers by end of February to address the concerns of students  

3. Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary leader Che Guevara, to be felicitated by the CPI and other people’s organisations on January 22 in Hyderabad

4. Story on crucial State executive meeting of BJP on January 24 ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad four days later 

