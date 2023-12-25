GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Jana Samithi president Kodandaram calls on Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka

December 25, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

President of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Kodandaram, along with a few other TJS leaders, met Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu at the B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat on Monday.

Officials said it was a courtesy call and they discussed the current political situation and other issues related to the State. The meeting, however, trigged some political speculation as Mr. Kodandaram had extended his support to the Congress in the elections and there were rumours of the party having promised him a political position in the government.

TJS vice-president P.L. Visweswara Rao and General Secretary B. Ramesh were also part of the meeting. TJS sources also ruled out any political angle to the meeting and said it was just a courtesy call to congratulate Mr. Vikramarka for having been made the Deputy Chief Minister.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.