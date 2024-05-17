Telangana highways to get designated parking bays for heavy vehicles

Telangana highways are set to get designated bays for heavy vehicles, senior officials from the Road Safety department said. The work is set to begin after the model code of conduct (MCC) is lifted on June 6.

This comes against the backdrop of a series of road accidents involving stationary lorries or tippers illegally parked on the highways or those coming from the wrong side, claiming several lives.

“A proposal to make designated parking bays for heavy vehicles on highways has been sent to the Telangana government and action on it is still awaited,” said Mahesh Bhagwat, Telangana Additional Director General for Road Safety and Railways, adding that when the proposal is passed, it will be a game-changer for heavy vehicle movement and safety of road users.

“These spaces will allow drivers to not only park their vehicles safely but also take adequate rest in the course of longer journeys,” he added.

The parking bays will be constructed along the major highways used by inter-State trucks, lorries, tippers and other heavy transportation vehicles.

The State, which has 30 National Highways extending to a length of 4,983 kilometres, has recorded 20,699 accidents in 2023 in which 6,788 people died and 19,137 were injured, according to the Telangana Police annual report of 2023.

“Road safety is now a psycho-socio-economic issue that requires FOBC (Fear of Being Caught) and FOBP (fear of Being Punished) to be instilled deeply in the driver community. Authorities more often than not fail to instil these fears among drivers,” said Kamal Soi, member of National Road Safety Council, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India.

Mr. Bhagwat said the Transport department has to cancel the driving licence and take further steps in investigation.