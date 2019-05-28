Telangana heatwave continues as temperatures spiral

Telangana continues to reel under heatwave conditions in the last leg of summer, and on Monday, the State matched its highest ever temperature recorded in the decade during May.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department, Ramagundam recorded the highest temperature of 47.2 degree Celsius, which is the highest in the past decade, and matched the temperature recorded on May 26, 2010, also at Ramagundam. Temperatures recorded at other centres too have spiralled to far beyond the mean values for the respective locations.

Nalgonda and Nizamabad recorded the next highest after Ramagundam, at 46 degree Celsius, while Nizamabad simmered at 45 degree Celsius. Khammam and Medak too have almost touched 45 degree Celsius, and Hanumakonda recorded a maximum of 44 degree Celsius.

Across the State, the temperature was two to five degree Celsius above normal.

Night temperatures too hovered at 32 degree Celsius at quite a few places, including Adilabad, Bhadrachalam and Nizamabad, while crossing 30 degree Celsius at Hyderabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar and Ramagundam.