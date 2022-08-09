Telangana Health Minister requests Centre to supply 50 lakh doses of Covishield

‘The Sate has decided to take up a massive drive to administer precautionary doses,’ Harish Rao writes to Mandaviya

People queue up to get themselves inoculated with the jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 in Secunderabad. File photo | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Telangana Health Minister T. Harish Rao has written to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya requesting supply of at least 50 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines to the State to ramp up pace of precautionary doses administration.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister on Monday, August 8, 2022, Mr. Rao said that the State has decided to take up a massive drive to administer precautionary doses to the eligible population.

“Presently, Telangana is administering about 1.5 lakh doses per day. However, based on the demand there is a potential to administer over 3 lakh precautionary doses per day which the State is not able to meet as there is shortage of vaccine supplies particularly Covishield,” Mr. Rao stated in the letter.

He has added that the State has only 2.7 lakh doses of Covishield which is not sufficient even for two days. COVID vaccine first dose coverage, for people above 18 years, in the State is 106%, and the second dose coverage is 104%.