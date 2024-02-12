GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Govt bans hookah parlours with immediate effect

Legislative assembly unanimously passed a bill to this effect  

February 12, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Fancy hookahs on display. File

Fancy hookahs on display. File | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Telangana Government has prohibited the operation of Hookah parlours in the State with immediate effect.

The legislative assembly has unanimously passed “The Cigarettes and other tobacco products (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) (Telangana Amendment) Bill 2024” unanimously on Monday. The Bill was tabled by Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu on behalf of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

ALSO READ
Karnataka bans sale and consumption of hookah 

Piloting the Bill, the Minister said that the Bill follows a decision taken by the State Cabinet at its recent meeting on banning operation of hookah parlours. Youth, including students, were getting attracted towards hookah smoking

Hookah smoking, he said, was harmful to health as it was more dangerous than cigarettes. In addition to toxic substances, hookah smoking exposes youth to carcinogens due to use of coal. Coupled with this was the impact on passive smokers and the health hazards posed by these parlours in public places. The Government was firm on protecting public health and accordingly decided to ban hookah parlours.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.