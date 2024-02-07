GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka bans sale and consumption of hookah 

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. says the notification will enable the police to enforce the existing provisions more effectively

February 07, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
In the larger interest of the public, the sale, consumption, storage, advertisement, and promotion of hookah and products containing tobacco or nicotine, non-tobacco and non-nicotine hookah, flavored hookah, molasses, shisha (hookah waterpipe), and other related products are prohibited.

| Photo Credit: File photo

Karnataka government on Wednesday, February 7, issued a notification banning the sale, consumption, storage, advertisement, and promotion of all types of hookah products in the State with immediate effect.

Under COTPA

According to the notification, the ban has been imposed under the existing provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), Child Protection and Welfare Act, Food Safety and Standards Act, and Karnataka Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules, 2015. Violators of this rule will be penalised under the existing provisions of these Acts, the notification stated.

“In the larger interest of the public, sale, consumption, storage, advertisement and promotion of hookah and products containing tobacco or nicotine, non-tobacco and non-nicotine hookah, flavored hookah, molasses, shisha (hookah waterpipe) and other related products are prohibited,” the notification stated.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said the notification will enable the police to enforce the existing provisions more effectively. 

Unlicenced bars

“Many unlicenced hookah bars have mushroomed, especially in Bengaluru and other cities, and have become a hub for sale and supply of drugs and substance abuse. Many minors are falling into the trap and getting addicted as there is no age restriction,” he said.

A separate proposal to amend the law to increase the legal age for purchase or sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years is before the government, the Commissioner said.

