Panel on Dharani to meet on Wednesday

Committee asks departments to submit info pertaining to Dharani by Jan. 17

January 14, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M. Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Photo: dharani.telangana.gov.in

Photo: dharani.telangana.gov.in

A crucial meeting of the committee constituted to deal with various issues regarding the Dharani portal, touted to be the one-stop solution for land-related transactions started by the previous BRS government, will be held on January 17.

Revamp on the cards

The meeting will evolve modalities on the way forward with regard to the portal that drew flak from several sections, farmers in particular. The new Congress government had therefore, decided to go for a total revamp of the portal and replace Dharani with Bhumata by rectifying the lapses in the existing system leading to teething troubles in land registration processes.

The committee constituted by Telangana government to study implementation of Dharani portal met for the first time on January 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The committee constituted by Telangana government to study implementation of Dharani portal met for the first time on January 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The government had constituted a five-member committee chaired by senior Congress leader M. Kodanda Reddy and retired bureaucrat Raymond Peter, land laws expert M. Sunil Kumar and retired special grade Deputy Collector B. Madhusudan as members. The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration has been made the member convenor of the committee.

The committee has decided to meet on January 17, the date by which the departments concerned, especially the Revenue department, are asked to furnish information like issues faced by the Revenue authorities and reports given by the committees on the functioning of the portal.

“Once the information is received, we will work out the modalities on how to go about in the coming days,” a committee member told The Hindu.

Open mind

It was accordingly decided to go with an “open mind” in studying the functioning of the portal and explore ways to resolve the issues that cropped up in the operation of Dharani. The members are of the opinion that it will take some time to examine all aspects of Dharani and hence, it has been decided to submit interim reports on different aspects from time to time. “Preparation of the main report and the recommendations will take time. Issues that need urgent attention will be looked into and interim reports will be given accordingly,” he said.

The portal launched by former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on October 29, 2020, has been plagued with problems from day one with complaints pouring in on its functioning. These include patta lands in possession of owners being put in the prohibited list, removal of names in the enjoyment column and replacing them with those of pattadars, mismatch between the extent of lands in records and actual field dimensions and absence of provision for registering lands in the name of multiple owners.

Telangana / politics

