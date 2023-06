June 01, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The long journey to a separate State began in 1952 and culminated on June 2, 2014, when K. Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new State.

With the State stepping into the 10th year, The Hindu explores the trials and triumphs along the way, the development in important sectors and the road ahead for the young State.

