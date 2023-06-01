HamberMenu
Strategic Nala Development Programme as flood control measure

The SNDP proposed to develop comprehensive storm water drainage system in the city.

June 01, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Construction of drain and related works as part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme at Nallakunta in Hyderabad.

Construction of drain and related works as part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme at Nallakunta in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in the aftermath of the devastating floods which ravaged the city during October 2022, breaching tanks and drains, and inundating a large number of areas in the city and its peripheries.

The SNDP proposed to develop comprehensive storm water drainage system in the city. The works include restoration of surplus courses of the chain link tanks, and diversion of runoff from low lying areas, besides remodelling of major drains passing through the core areas of the city.

A total of 52 components were proposed under the SNDP with an estimated expenditure of ₹985 crore, of which 36 works are within GHMC limits, and the remaining outside. Around 15 works have been completed so far, according to the latest information.

