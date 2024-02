February 04, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Train No. 12723 Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express will depart from Hyderabad at 4.30 p.m. (16.30 hours) on February 5 (Monday) instead of its scheduled departure at 6 a.m. (06.00 hours) the same day due to the late running of its pairing train, according to a press release from SCR on Sunday.