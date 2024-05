The results of Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2024 were announced by Principal Secretary (Education Department) Burra Venkatesham and Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman R. Limbadri at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on Saturday. Toppers of both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy of Telangana EAPCET 2024 are from Andhra Pradesh (AP).

Toppers

The top-five rankers in the Engineering stream are: 1. Sattivada Jyotiraditya (Palakonda, Andhra Pradesh), 2. Gollaleka Harsha (Panchalinga, Kurnool), 3. Rishi Shekar Shukla (Trimulgherry, Hyderabad), 4. Kovalapalli Sandesh (Khanamet, Hyderabad) and 5. Sai Yashwant Reddy (Kurnool). A total of 74.93% students qualified in the Engineering.

The top-five toppers of the Agriculture & Pharmacy streams are A. Pranitha (Madanapally, AP), Nara Dasari Radha Krishna (Vizianagaram, AP), Gaddam Sri Varshini (Hanmakonda, Telangana), Sompally Saketh Raghav (Chittoor, AP) and Repala Sai Vivek (Asif Nagar, Hyderabad).