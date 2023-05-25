Telangana EAMCET results declared; 80% qualify in engineering and 86% in agriculture stream

May 25, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Girls yet again outperform boys in the Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) though the top five rankers in the engineering stream were boys.

The results were declared by the Education Minister, Sabita Indra Reddy and 80% of candidates qualified in the engineering stream while 86% candidates cleared the medical stream. In engineering boys’ pass percentage was 79 as against 86% of girls.

The engineering stream topper was Sanapalla Anirudh, followed by Yakantipani Venkata Maninder Reddy, Challa Umesh Varun, Abhinit Manjeti and Pannathota Pramod Kumar Reddy. The top five rankers in the Agricultural and Medical stream are Burugupalli Satya, Venkata Teja, Pasupuleti Lakshmi, Durgampudi Karthikeya Reddy and Burra Varun Teja.

The Minister said that the results were released in the month of May after a gap of three years and admissions would be on time this year. The admission notification for engineering is likely to be issued within a few days. The government plans to start the classes in the month of August. In the last three years, the admissions were extended till October due to the Pandemic related issues.

The exams were held from May 10 to 14 this year. About 1.95 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering stream while 1.06 lakh appeared for medical and agriculture stream. This year 3,20,683 students applied for EAMCET and 94.11% students appeared.