EAMCET begins in Telangana without any hiccups

May 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

The medical and agriculture stream exams of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) commenced across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, with several students turned away for being late even by one minute.

Officials said that 52,855 candidates appeared for the exam out of the 57,578 who registered for the first day of the exam being conducted online. Of this, 10,401 candidates appeared in Andhra Pradesh while 47,177 appeared in Telangana.

The AM stream test is being conducted in 113 centres with 95 in Telangana and 18 in Andhra Pradesh in two sessions daily. The AM stream will be conducted on Thursday as well for the remaining applicants and the engineering test will be held on May 12, 13 and 14, for which a total of 2,05,031 candidates have applied.

Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) R. Limbadri visited some test centres to observe the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the examination. In some places, students were turned away as they arrived one minute late before the commencement of the examination and their pleas were ignored citing rules. Officials said that students were warned much earlier to reach the venue at least an hour before the examination’s scheduled time to avoid traffic and other issues.