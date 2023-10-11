Telangana Congress warns officials behaving like BRS cadres; Bus yatra dates not yet finalised

October 11, 2023 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Telangana Congress failed to arrive at the exact date for its much-touted Bus Yatra to showcase the unity among the leaders and also pep up the poll campaign before it gets the required heat.

However, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy indicated that it may start after Dasara festival. There were proposals for a two-phase bus yatra with a break for Dasara festival and the final decision is yet to be taken, he said while speaking to the media after the PAC meeting.

Terming the recent appointments as immoral, he said the party would review all such decisions once it came to power and take charge on December 9. The sale of lands or new contracts given just before the elections would all be reviewed, and those who have ‘benefited’ should be cautious.

Action against officials

Mr. Reddy said the party has constituted a committee to prepare the list of officials including the IAS and IPS officers who had been misusing their power to extend favours to the BRS government and the candidates. Some officials were more enthusiastic than the BRS workers and their names would be forwarded to the Election Commission of India for transferring them.

He said the DGP belonged to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, while officers like Cyberabad Commissioner, Stephen Ravindra and retired IPS officer Prabhakar Rao had been working in the same position for more than three years. Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao had been in office for the last nine years. All these officers should be shifted, he said.

The Congress chief also warned that all those who violated the norms and danced to the tunes of BRS leadership would have to face cases and they would not be let go scot-free. He alleged that the Metro Rail and Municipal officials were blindly favouring the ruling party and leaving no hoardings for other parties. Such officers would not be spared.

He said the party would also monitor the coverage of the ruling party in the media organisations ‘owned’ by it and undue coverage should be treated as paid promotion. He said party would also consider filing cases against the media outlets close to the ruling party and spreading fake news.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka asked the party cadre not to believe the names of candidates doing rounds in a section of media and said the AICC had not yet released any list or cleared the names. On alliances with various political parties, he said they were in a preliminary stage. Madhu Yaskhi Goud was present.