Telangana CM meets Goyal, seeks nod to Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor

In a meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, Mr. Reddy, along with Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, presented various proposals for the State’s industrial development to Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

January 14, 2024 05:53 am | Updated 05:53 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister for Industries and Commerce Piyush Goyal to approve a new industrial corridor connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada via Miryalaguda.

Mr. Reddy emphasised the significance of final clearances for the proposed Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor, estimating a substantial benefit of ₹2,300 crore to Telangana if approved by the Central government.

In a meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, Mr. Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, presented various proposals for the State’s industrial development to Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Chief Minister urged the Minister to reconsider the earlier plan of establishing a pharma city between Hyderabad and Warangal and instead endorse the forthcoming proposal for a pharma city to be submitted to the Centre.

Mr. Reddy brought to the Union Minister’s attention the relocation of the National Design Centre (NID) from Hyderabad to Vijayawada post the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Urging the sanctioning of NID for Telangana, the Chief Minister also sought approval for a mega leather park, already designated to Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, to be relocated to Telangana, where the necessary land in Karimnagar and Jangaon districts has been acquired.

He also appealed to the Minister to accord greenfield status to the Mega Textile Park in Warangal under the PM Mitra scheme. The conversion from brownfield to greenfield would attract an additional ₹300 crore in funds.

Highlighting the State’s readiness to establish industries related to technical textiles such as bulletproof jackets, conveyor belts, and airbags, the CM urged Mr. Goyal to grant a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles/Testing Centre.

He also requested the allocation of a National Handloom Technology Centre to Telangana, stressing on the positive impact it would have on training weavers in modern technology and enhancing their income levels, especially with seven handloom clusters already established in the State.

