CM exhorts Godrej Agrovet to explore potential in real state, furniture and consumers goods sectors in Telangana

Govt prepared to extend necessary support to the company in expanding its oil palm and dairy businesses 

January 09, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu with the delegation from Godrej Agrovet Company Limited led by the company’s managing director Balram Singh Yadav at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad on January 9, 2024.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu with the delegation from Godrej Agrovet Company Limited led by the company's managing director Balram Singh Yadav at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad on January 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has exhorted the Godrej Agrovet Company Limited to explore the huge potential in real estate, furniture and consumer goods sectors in Telangana and make investments.

The Chief Minister made the request when a delegation of the company called on him on Tuesday. Godrej Agrovet had several business activities including cooking oils, dairy, agro, veterinary services, agro chemicals and animal fodder. The company is keen to set up an integrated oil palm processing unit in collaboration with Malaysia-based Sime Darby Company in Khammam district.

Mr. Revanth Reddy assured the delegation led by the company’s managing director Balram Singh Yadav of complete support towards expansion of oil palm and dairy businesses which it had already taken up in the State. He wanted the firm to promote skill development as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari at a meeting with the delegation from Godrej Agrovet Company Limited at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on January 9, 2024.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari at a meeting with the delegation from Godrej Agrovet Company Limited at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on January 9, 2024.

