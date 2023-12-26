GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM Revanth holds meeting with Foxconn representatives

CM firm on taking steps for accelerated industrial development in Telangana

December 26, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M. Rajeev
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a meeting with representatives of Foxconn, at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on December 26, 2023.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that the State Government is firm on taking steps for paving the way for accelerated industrial development.

He said it was the responsibility of the State Government to protect and fulfil the aspirations of the people and it was accordingly decided to put in place friendly governance systems. The Government was committed to extend all the possible help and cooperation to the industry in line with its friendly policies.

The Chief Minister made this comments while interacting with the representatives of Foxconn, supplier of electronics manufacturing major and iPhone maker Apple, at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday.

IT, Industries & Commerce Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and senior officials were present in the meeting which was attended by representatives of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Foxconn had started works on production plant at Kongara Kalan near Hyderabad and the company had announced its resolve to invest $500 million in its Hyderabad facility.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the Government would take steps to ensure that the processes relating to obtaining permissions for setting up of industries would be liberalised in addition to providing necessary basic amenities. The Government would take all the measures to make Telangana number one in the country in terms of industrial development.

