Telangana Budget 2024 updates | Congress government’s first budget is vote-on-account

Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu says Budget focuses on people’s overall development, progress and their happiness.

February 10, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Congress Government in Telangana, that took reins in December, presents its first budget, a vote on account, for 2024-25. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu begins speech with a “bow my head in reverence to people of Telangana for dynamic decision in recent elections”.

He stated that the State is in a dire economic condition and that it has been reduced to a begging bowl due to the misdeeds of the earlier rulers. he further said that the state economy has suffered tremendously. 

Mr. Mallu tabled the budget by pointing out that the fiscal 2023-24, GSDP of Telangana showed an increase in current prices from ₹13,02,371 crore in 2022-23 to ₹14,49,708 crore. However, the economic growth rate declined from 14.7% in 2022-23 to 11.3% 2023.24 during the same period. 

This will be the first budget presented by Congress after winning the December 2023 elections. 

Follow the live updates here:

  • February 10, 2024 13:31
    Estimated expenditure and revenue for 2024-25

    Presenting Vote on Account for 2024-25, Telangana FM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu says as per Budget Estimates total expenditure is proposed to be ₹2,75,891 crore, revenue expenditure ₹2,01,178 crore, capital expenditure is ₹29,669 crore.

  • February 10, 2024 13:30
    Revenue expenditure for 2023-24

    Telangana FM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu says estimated total expenditure is ₹2,24,625 crore, of which Revenue expenditure is ₹1,69,141 crore, Capital expenditure is ₹24,178 crore, Revenue surplus is ₹9,031 crore, and fiscal deficit is ₹33,786 crore.

  • February 10, 2024 13:29
    Presenting the vote on account for 2024-25

    Presenting the vote on account for 2024-25, Telangana FM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu says as per accounts of 2022-23, expenditure stood at ₹2,04,523 crore, revenue surplus is ₹5,944 crore, fiscal deficit is ₹32,557 crore 

  • February 10, 2024 13:28
    Telangana vote on account for 2024-25 proposes ₹2,543 crore for the Industries department
  • February 10, 2024 13:24
    Telangana vote on account for 2024-25 proposes ₹774 crore for the Information Technology

    Our aim is to make Telangana a front runner in Information technology in the country. Developments in IT sector would lead to providing better facilities to the rural areas and its people... ready to roll out a new IT policy.

    We will also utilise Artificial Intelligence to better the living conditions in the rural areas as well as for their development.

  • February 10, 2024 13:24
    Govt will set up ports

    Landlocked Telangana plans to set up two dry ports, with these facilities goods transport for export will be feasible and cost effective too... greatly incentivize exports of goods from the State, the finance minister said.

  • February 10, 2024 13:23
    Govt will set up pharma clusters this year, while ensuring there is minimal loss to people’s property by establishing them away from the habitations
  • February 10, 2024 13:22
    Micro and Small industrial units to be set up

    Telangana govt proposes to develop clusters to establish Micro and Small industrial units... will effectively tap funds from the Centre’s Micro Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSECDP). Utilising PM Mithra funds, will develop Kakatiya Mega Textile Park... also to set up two leather parks with central assistance.

  • February 10, 2024 13:20
    CM held consultations with MNCs at Davos; Investments upto ₹40,000 crore expected

    FM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu says Chief Minsiter Revanth Reddy with Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu held consultations with heads of about 50 MNCs at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and apprised them of agri and industrial policies of Telangana government.

    Impressed by govt’s visionary approach, globally famous IT and other industrial big wigs have come forward to invest in Telangana... investments to the tune of ₹40,000 crore are expected to come to the State, which will have a great positive impact on the State’s GDP.

  • February 10, 2024 13:18
    On Industries and Information Technology sectors FM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said government has initiated measures to strengthen the industrial policy
  • February 10, 2024 13:18
    The government vows to fulfil all promises made during election campaign

    The government vows to fulfil all promises made during election campaign. The Warangal declaration for farmers, Youth declaration in Hyderabad, SC-ST declaration announced in Chevella, the BC declaration and Minority declaration announced in Kamareddy will be implemented

  • February 10, 2024 13:16
    LPG cylinder will be supplied at ₹500 under Gruha Jyothi scheme

    Modalities for implementation of the schemes to supply LPG cylinder at ₹500 under Gruha Jyothi scheme and provision of 200 units free electricity per month to eligible consumers soon. Govt committed to implement Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma houses, Cheyutha and Yuva Vikasam... we will implement them at the earliest.

    We have proposed ₹53,196 crore for implementation of these schemes. Provision of additional funds will be made as required, once a complete assessment is made.

  • February 10, 2024 13:15
    Rajiv Aarogyasri revamped

    Rajiv Aarogyasri has been revamped and government doubled the limit for medical treatment from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Additionally to ensure uninterrupted medical treatment to the needy, pending dues released... measure will provide succor to patients affected by stoppage of treatment owing to pending dues to hospitals.

  • February 10, 2024 13:14
    Govt will continue providing funds to TSRTC: FM

    Telangana government is providing funds to TSRTC to the tune of ₹300 crore each month for the free RTC Bus Transport Facility for women under Mahalakshmi Scheme that was launched on December 9. We will continue support the scheme, asserts the finance minister.

  • February 10, 2024 13:13
    Per Capita Income expected to increase

    Per Capita Income based on present day prices is expected to be ₹3,43,297 in 2023-24, It was ₹3,09,912 last year but the growth rate is decreased: FM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

  • February 10, 2024 13:10
    Secondary and tertiary sectors also saw decline: Finance Minsiter

    Secondary and tertiary sectors of Telangana’s economy also saw a decline in growth rates. Notable decreases were observed in sectors like electricity, gas, water supply, trade and repair services, hotels and restaurants, railways, and air transport, the finance minister said.

    Manufacturing sector, however, presented a contrasting trend growing at 5.9% compared to just 1.3% in the previous year. Other sectors such as real estate, construction, mining and quarrying also experienced higher growth rates in 2023-24 compared to preceding year, he added.

  • February 10, 2024 13:09
    Decline in agriculture sector

    Gross Value Added in the crops sub-sector decreased from ₹49,059 cr in 2022-23 to ₹45,723 cr in 2023-24... primarily due to adverse seasonal conditions including delay in onset of the Southwest monsoon, fluctuations in rainfall during the season. Also during critical stages of crop growth in August and October, rainfall was markedly deficient, Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said.

    These conditions, coupled with prolonged dry spells, groundwater depletion, and insufficient water levels in the Krishna basin, led to a drastic reduction in the sown area of key crops such as paddy, cotton, maize, red gram, and Bengal gram, he added.

  • February 10, 2024 13:08
    Telangana Deputy CM and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presenting the Budget
  • February 10, 2024 13:06
    Agriculture sector experienced notable decline in 2023-24: FM

    In 2023-24, Telangana’s economy demonstrated varied performances across its sub- sectors, influenced by a range of factors. The primary sector, particularly agriculture, experienced a notable decline: FM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu 

  • February 10, 2024 13:05
    Statitics are suggestive of a higher inflation rate in Telangana as compared to India: FM

    Differing growth rates at current and constant prices between Telangana and India suggest a higher rate of inflation in State... also evidenced by higher Consumer Price Index, which stood at 6.65% in December 2023, placing the State 5th in the country in terms of inflation rate, compared to India’s 5.69%: FM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

  • February 10, 2024 13:03
    Telangana economy experienced a sharp decline: FM

    In fiscal 2023-24, GSDP of Telangana showed an increase in current prices from ₹13,02,371 crore in 2022-23 to ₹14,49,708 crore.

    However, the economic growth rate declined from 14.7% in 2022-23 to 11.3% 2023.24 during the same period. Rate of growth at national level showed a sharper decline, from 16.1% to 8.9%. Consequently, Telangana’s growth was higher by 2.4 percentage points.

    Economic growth rate in Telangana, in constant prices, declined by 1 percentage point to 6.5% in 2023-24 from 7.5% in previous year whereas increase in growth was marginal a 0.1% at national level. Thus Telangana economy experienced a sharp decline, says the finance minister.

  • February 10, 2024 12:59
    We have estimated our receipts realistically and have made allocations accordingly: Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu
  • February 10, 2024 12:59
    Previous govt’s budget was far from reality: FM

    To get government’s finances back on track, we have dispensed with wasteful expenditure, aim to maintain fiscal discipline, give primacy to people’s welfare. Previous govt’s budget was far from reality... inflated the receipts and created an illusion that they are providing huge funds for different schemes: Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

  • February 10, 2024 12:59
    Government’s credibility suffered: FM

    The state economy has suffered tremendously. Instead of spending on infrastructure development, the previous government has frittered it on non-essential activities. The

    Government’s credibility suffered as it defaulted in clearing the bills for the expenditure it incurred: Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu 

  • February 10, 2024 12:59
    We are facing a dire economic condition due to previous govt: FM

    State is in a dire economic condition. We had already bared the facts before the people through a White Paper. Even a prosperous State like ours has been reduced to a begging bowl due to the misdeeds of the earlier rulers: Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

  • February 10, 2024 12:59
    People want us to bring qualitative change: FM

    People of Telangana reposed faith in us because of our resolve to bring about a qualitative change in their lives... government will strive to do whatever it takes to maintain this trust: Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

budgets and budgeting / Telangana

