February 10, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Congress Government in Telangana, that took reins in December, presents its first budget, a vote on account, for 2024-25. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu begins speech with a “bow my head in reverence to people of Telangana for dynamic decision in recent elections”.

He stated that the State is in a dire economic condition and that it has been reduced to a begging bowl due to the misdeeds of the earlier rulers. he further said that the state economy has suffered tremendously.

Mr. Mallu tabled the budget by pointing out that the fiscal 2023-24, GSDP of Telangana showed an increase in current prices from ₹13,02,371 crore in 2022-23 to ₹14,49,708 crore. However, the economic growth rate declined from 14.7% in 2022-23 to 11.3% 2023.24 during the same period.

This will be the first budget presented by Congress after winning the December 2023 elections.

Follow the live updates here: