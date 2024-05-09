GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana | BIE admission process to start today

Classes for all Intermediate first year courses will start from June 1

Published - May 09, 2024 11:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), on Wednesday, announced that the admission process for the first phase will begin on May 9. The last date for receipt of applications is May 31.

Classes for all Intermediate first year courses will start from June 1.

The schedule is applicable to all government / private aided / private un-aided/co-operative/ T.S. Residential /Social Welfare Residential / Tribal Welfare Residential /Incentive/ Minority/ KGBV / TMRJCs/ T.S. Model Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges, offering two-year courses in General and Vocational streams.

The BIE said that provisional admissions can be made on the basis of online marks memorandum. They can be confirmed at a later date after the production of original SSC pass certificate and Transfer Certificate issued by schools.

Colleges have been advised not to conduct any test for admission. Aadhaar number of the student seeking admission in private aided, unaided, social welfare, Tribal Welfare, BC welfare, model school or junior colleges and government junior colleges is mandatory.

The Board also advised that colleges must display prominently at the entrance of the building, number of sections sanctioned by the BIE for the academic year, the number of seats filled up and vacancy in each section. This information must be updated everyday.

List of affiliated colleges

The Board said that parents and students must be alert and check the list of affiliated colleges on acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in for admissions.

