Techies teach computer basics to govt. school students

A three-day digital yatra taken up by software professionals under the aegis of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) concluded at Gadwal on Monday with a digithon.

As part of the programme, about 150 IT professionals from Hyderabad conducted digital literacy sessions for nearly 12,350 students in 124 government schools in Jogulamba-Gadwal district for two days by staying put in rural areas. On the third day, a digithon yatra was organised at Gadwal.

The IT professionals stayed with the students and discussed various life skills with them, including entrepreneurship.

Creating awareness

TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said the programme was designed to create awareness among government school children about new employment opportunities.

He stated that TITA had taken up the programme with the help of district administration, particularly Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy and District Collector K. Shashanka.

The students were given 16-hour training, including skills in basic computer applications, internet, e-mail, cashless transactions, Google Maps and searching for information on the Internet, among others. The TITA training teams stayed in government residential schools during the two-day programme.

Incubation clubs

Mr. Makthala said TITA is planning to start technology innovation and incubation clubs in government schools soon.

District Education Officer Sushindra Kumar flagged off the digithon rally on Monday. Mr. Makthala said a similar digital literacy programme was organised in Wanaparthy district in February.