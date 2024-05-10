GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Techie murdered at residence in Madhura Nagar

Madhura Nagar police have booked the case under the section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Published - May 10, 2024 06:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A software professional was murdered at his residence in Yellareddyguda of Madhura Nagar.  

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar, 45, who worked in an IT company. Kumar is survived by wife and a seven-year-old daughter and the family stayed in a rented apartment in Yellareddyguda. 

The incident came to light when his body was discovered by his wife and daughter in a pool of blood on Wednesday evening.  

“The two went for walk when this incident happened. The Dial 100 call was received around 5.30 p.m. and the police force rushed to the spot immediately. Ravi died due to excessive bleeding after a major head injury,” Madhura Nagar inspector D. Madhusudhan Reddy informed.  

Even though the suspect’s entry and exit into the building has been captured by the CCTVs in the vicinity, he has not been identified. The body has been handed over to the family for final rites after a postmortem was conducted in Gandhi Hospital.  

Meanwhile, Madhura Nagar police have booked the case under the section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).  

