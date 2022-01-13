Take steps to ensure no camel is slaughtered: HC to government

PIL petition over alleged failure of authorities to act against slaughtering of camels

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the government to make all possible endeavours to ensure that no camel is slaughtered in the State, disposing of a PIL petition over alleged failure of authorities to act against slaughtering of camels.

Pronouncing the verdict, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N. Tukaramji said Telangana government should send back the camels, which were rescued by it after being illegally transported in the State, to Rajasthan. The bench said the petitioner can revive the plea if any violations were noticed in this regard.

The petitoiner Shashikala Kopanati, a doctor from Old Bowenpally of Hyderbad, stated in the PIL plea that camels were being transported illegally into Telangana from Rajasthan. They were being slaughtered in violation of the statutory provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act-1960.

She referred to a First Information Report issued in 2019 which revealed the instance of slaughtering of a camel. On July, 17, 2020, the HC had passed a slew of instructions including initiating serious action against persons responsible for camel slaughtering.

The bench said no further directions were required in the matter in the backdrop of the detailed replies filed by the authorities and the government counsel’s assurance of compliance with the HC instructions in the matter.