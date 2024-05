May 02, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency T. Padma Rao Goud paid a visit to Archbishop of Hyderabad Rev. Poola Anthony to seek his support. During the meeting, Mr. Goud reiterated his dedication to the needs of the Christian community. He highlighted the welfare programmes initiated by the BRS government over the past decade for the benefit of Christians and pledged to continue providing selfless service to the community.