Systra to establish digital centre in Hyderabad

January 18, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Systra, an engineering and consulting group, has announced that it will establish a Systra Digital Centre (SDC) in Hyderabad to address the wider digitisation plans of the State.

The main objective of the SDC is to develop digital tools for design production optimisation and efficient project management services. The problem of inefficiency arising from manual management of operations could only be solved through digitalisation, and this would, in turn, enable the industry to capture and re-use engineering knowledge and intent.

The firm revealed its decision during a meeting between Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu with Systra Group CEO Pierre Verzat as part of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos.

The two sides exchanged a memorandum of understanding to this end, symbolising Systra’s commitment to invest in the State.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said the State government intended to make the best use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence in the IT sector and would like these advancements to penetrate the core sectors of engineering, thereby making them more efficient. Welcoming the company’s decision, he said the initiative would provide employment to over 1,000 youth over the next few years.

In addition, it would also help in designing more efficient public services and engineering systems in the government. Mr. Pierre Verzat said Telangana was one of the best destinations for tech talent around the world.