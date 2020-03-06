Telangana

Suspected COVID-19 case in Jagtial

30-year-old youth recently returned from Dubai

The District Medical and Health Department officials have detected a suspected COVID-19 case here. The patient was immediately shifted to an isolation ward in Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, for further treatment on Friday.

Uncured symptoms

A 30-year-old youth from Gopalraopeta village of Jagtial urban mandal had returned from Dubai on March 1. Since his return, he has been suffering from cold, cough, sneezing and fever. When he was not cured of his ailment, he visited the District Headquarters Hospital in Jagtial town on Friday.

Doctors at the hospital noticed the case as COVID-19 suspect and collected his blood samples and shifted him in an ambulance to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

