Minister directs officials to make surprise visits to government hospitals

Harish Rao reviews barriers to improving medical service

Senior officials from Telangana Health department would soon initiate surprise visits to government hospitals to inspect the services provided there. This could begin with the maternity hospitals in Hyderabad.

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao has instructed Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy to conduct field visits.

Mr. Harish Rao after a review meeting on tertiary care hospitals issued the directions on Saturday. Principal Secretary of the Health department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi , superintendents of the hospitals, heads of various departments, were present at the meeting.

Barriers to improve medical services was reviewed. Mr Harish Rao said that deliveries, orthopedic surgeries, general surgeries, under Aarogyasri Health Scheme have to increase.

Ear Nose Throat (ENT) specialists were asked to conduct medical camps in villages. Anaesthetists were instructed to be available round-the-clock to offer their services during emergency situations. Superintendents were directed to review the works every week. The Works of all departments will be reviewed at end of the month.

Only emergency cases to Hyderabad

One of the primary reason often cited for massive number of patients at tertiary care health facilities in Hyderabad, such as Gandhi Hospital, is that patients are referred here from health facilities in various districts.

The hospitals here and health officials were assigned the task of charting top five districts from where highest number of patients are referred to the hospitals in Hyderabad. Thereafter, reasons for the referral would be audited.

Government doctors from the city have pointed out on multiple occasions that patients who did not need emergency care too are referred to the hospitals in Hyderabad.

OP at maternity hospitals

Out Patient timings at Government Maternity Hospitals in Sultan Bazaar and Petlaburj would be extended to accommodate more patients. Several patients who come from far away places wait from early morning to register for Out Patient services. Extension of the timings would help to attend more patients.