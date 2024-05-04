GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suresh Gopi anticipates double-digit voter percentage for BJP in Kerala

Calling on voters to BJP candidates in the State he hinted at their potential ministerial roles in the next Central government

May 04, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Actor, former MP and BJP leader Suresh Gopi addressing media at BJP State office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Actor, former MP and BJP leader Suresh Gopi addressing media at BJP State office in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Malayalam movie star and politician Suresh Gopi, who is contesting the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in Kerala under the BJP banner, has highlighted a perceived shift in people’s mindset in Kerala attributing it to discontent with the State government’s governance.

Mr. Gopi expressed optimism about the BJP’s performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, anticipating a double-digit vote share for the party while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. He urged voters to support Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender, and other BJP candidates, hinting at their potential ministerial roles in the next Central government.

He, however, refrained from making specific seat predictions but underscored the party’s hopeful outlook, especially regarding six Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. He defended the BJP against accusations of neglect towards Kerala, citing significant infrastructure and development projects worth over ₹63,000 crore, including national highways and bypass roads, initiated by the Central government in that State.

Addressing concerns about BJP’s stance on reservations and constitutional amendments, Mr. Gopi dismissed Opposition claims as electoral fabrications. He reiterated the party’s commitment to upholding constitutional principles and preserving reservation policies.

