Support assured to construction activity in urban areas: Telangana Chief Secy.

The real estate project developers can take steps to secure requisite material and engage with their workers as the Ministry of Home Affairs has given permission for the in-situ construction in urban areas, said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Mr. Somesh Kumar held a tele conference with representatives of CREDAI, TREDA along with DGP, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Principal Secretary Industries and commissioners of police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda at BRKR Bhavan here on Saturday on the issues being faced by the construction industry.

He said the MHA issued an order on May 1 allowing in-situ construction activity in urban areas.

Chief Secretary assured the project developers of all necessary support to construction activity by the State administration. In the light of recent developments, he urged the builders to instil confidence among the workers particularly migrant workers through counselling and extending incentives, facilities and medical care, among others.

All efforts should be made to make the labourers feel comfortable. On request of the builders participating in the teleconference, the Chief Secretary assured that the government would take steps to ensure smooth supply of steel, cement, sand and bricks, among others.

DGP Mahender Reddy reiterated that smooth movement of construction goods vehicles would be ensured by the police of the three commissionerates.

MA &UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, commissioners of police Anjani Kumar, Mahesh Bhagwat, V. C. Sajjanar, Secretary Finance Ronald Rose, Director CCLA Rajat Kumar Saini, Director Prohibition and Excise Sarfaraz Ahmed and others participated.