Sudden spike in Khammam district

The district witnessed a sudden spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases with as many as 913 cases reported from across the district in the past three days.
On Friday, it recorded the highest single day spike of 385 cases, followed by as many as 296 cases on Saturday and 232 cases on Sunday, sources said.
Meanwhile, in a statement, Collector R.V. Karnan said full-fledged COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services were being offered to needy across the district.
Rapid antigen kits
The district, so far, received as many as 12,207 rapid antigen testing kits and around 8,746 persons have undergone the tests.
Of those, 2,152 persons tested positive for COVID-19.
This apart, COVID diagnostic tests are being conducted at the TrueNat testing centre in the district headquarters hospital and a RT-PCR based testing centre at Mamata General and Super-specialty hospital.
Isolation ward
As many as 67 COVID patients are presently undergoing treatment at the 400-bed special isolation ward in the district headquarters hospital. The entire requisite infrastructure is available at the hospital and 15 new medical officers were appointed on a temporary basis in the hospital for COVID healthcare services recently.
