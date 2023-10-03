HamberMenu
Stone laid for renovation works of Government College of Physical Education

October 03, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy laying the foundation stone for renovation works of Government College of Physical Education, Domalguda, in Hyderabad, on Monday.

Minister for Education Mrs Sabitha Indra Reddy laid the foundation stone for the renovation works costing about ₹20 crore at the 90-year-old Government College of Physical Education at Domalguda on Monday.

“It is a pity that this college, established in 1931 on 11 acres of land was in such a bad state for so long. Now, thanks to the initiative of our Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao, we have embarked on this project to give a new look to the college by providing all the facilities the students to excel in their respective fields,” Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

“The works will be executed through the TSEWIDC, which is headed by R. Sridhar Reddy, himself a sportsperson having represented the State in basketball,” the Minister said.

“We hope the GCPE will soon be a role model in terms of having the best sports facilities for an athletic track, basketball courts, swimming pool,” she said.

