State government is shielding the accused: Congress

The rape of a minor girl is a shame on the government and more shameful was its inaction against the culprits, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said while demanding Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao explain why the police failed to arrest the accused even after five days.

Mr. Reddy in a tweet said no girl is safe in Telangana and unfortunately the government itself is shielding the culprits.

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan lambasted Telangana police for not taking action and claimed that it was due to involvement of children of influential politicians from TRS and AIMIM.

“It is extremely disgusting and shameful on the part of Telangana police that they are trying to save the guilty. Telangana police are behaving immorally and irresponsibly in this case,” he alleged here.

“CCTV footage and related evidence clearly prove that the girl has been abducted by the youth in the car and allegedly raped. It is disheartening that this grievous incident occurred in the heart of Hyderabad. But police have registered a case on Mercedes Benz in which girl was raped, but not on the owner of the car,” he lambasted.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary, and Telangana Mahila Congress president Sunita Rao met Jubilee Hills ACP and demanded stringent action against the accused.