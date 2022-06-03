Minor returning home after party gang-raped in Hyderabad

A minor girl returning home after attending a get-together at a pub was gang-raped in Jubilee Hills area of the State capital.

Police initially registered a case of “outraging modesty” based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family member three days ago. According to the complainant, the outraging of modesty was committed on last Saturday. Her family members grew suspicious after noticing minor injuries on her neck. The girl reportedly told them that some guys misbehaved with her after she attended a party at the pub.

After registering case under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the investigators sent the girl for medical examination. When the woman officers at Bharosa centre interacted with the minor, she reportedly revealed about the sexual assault.

The 17-year-old went to the pub accompanied by a friend. While leaving the place for home around 5.30 p.m., some youngsters who met her at the pub reportedly approached her saying they would drop her home.

The girl got into their vehicle in which there were three to four youngsters. “When the car stopped at an isolated location in the darkness, the youngsters violated her one after the other,” a police officer associated with the investigation of the case said.

Based on the girl’s statement, police altered the sections of law to rape and launched investigation. They are trying to identify the accused. Persons who attended the party at the pub and the persons working there were questioned.

The pub management told the police that it was a non-alcoholic party and no liquor was served to the persons present at the party. Police are trying to identify the accused by analysing the video footage of the surveillance cameras in different areas.

“However since the crime was committed in the night, the video footage could not give us details,” said an officer. Investigators are verifying if any minors were involved in the alleged gang-rape.