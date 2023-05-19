HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State achieves a little over 100% of tax revenue at the end of March

Total revenue receipts however register shortfall of over ₹30,000 crore 

May 19, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

The State achieved 100% target in terms of tax revenue during the previous financial year 2022-23 with tax revenue at the end March pegged at ₹1,26,617 crore, a shade higher than budget estimate of ₹1,26,606 crore.

The total revenue receipts were however on the lower side at ₹1.59 lakh crore, registering a shortfall of over ₹ 30,000 crore against the ₹1.93 lakh crore projected in the budget estimates. As expected, the Grants-in-Aid and contributions were much lower at just ₹ 13,179.21 crore while the budget estimates were at ₹41,001.73 crore while the target under the non-tax revenue too was lower at ₹ 19,553.62 crore against ₹25,421 crore projected in the budget estimates.

Revenue through Goods and Services tax at the end of March was pegged at ₹41,888 crore against ₹42,189 crore projected for the year. Revenue receipts from Stamps and Registration remained at ₹14,228 crore, close to ₹1,400 crore less than ₹15,600 crore projected in the budget estimates, according to the provisional figures released by the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India.

Revenue through State excise duties was at ₹18,470 crore, higher than the ₹ 17,500 crore of budget estimates while that from sales tax was ₹29,604 crore, 89.71% of the targeted ₹33,000 crore. State’s share of Union Taxes was higher at ₹13,994 crore, 112.9% of the projected ₹ 12,407 crore and revenue through other taxes and duties too was higher at ₹8,430 crore, 142% of the projected ₹5,902 crore.

The biggest impact was on the figures relating to borrowings and other liabilities categorised under capital receipts with State reporting ₹32,747 crore against ₹52,227 crore projected in the budget estimates. On the expenditure front, interest payment at the end of March was ₹20,952 crore, over ₹2,000 crore higher than the ₹18,911 crore projected in the budget estimates while there was steep rise in the expenditure on account of payment of salaries/wages and pensions.

The State incurred expenditure of ₹35,266 crore on payment of salaries/wages against ₹33,942 crore projected in the budget estimates. Pension payments too were on the higher side at ₹15,816 crore, over ₹ 4,000 crore more than ₹11,384 crore of the budget estimates.

The State registered revenue surplus of ₹6,508 crore against the estimated ₹3,754 crore at the end of March and fiscal deficit was pegged at ₹32,119 crore. The primary deficit at the end of March was ₹11,166 crore much lower than ₹33,255 crore projected in the budget estimates.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.