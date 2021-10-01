Telangana

Star campaigners of TRS

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao are among the 20 star campaigners of TRS for the Huzurabad Assembly byelection, according to the list submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

The other 18 in the list comprised Ministers T. Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eashwar and legislators Palla Rajeswara Reddy, Sunke Ravishanker, Balka Suman, Challa Dharma Reddy, V. Satish Kumar, Guvvala Balaraj, Aroori Ramesh, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Nannapaneni Narender, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Sandra Venkataveeraiah, Dasari Manohar Reddy and Naradasu Laxman Rao.

Former Minister E. Peddi Reddy who recently joined TRS and a Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya were the remaining two.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2021 8:57:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/star-campaigners-of-trs/article36780467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY