Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao are among the 20 star campaigners of TRS for the Huzurabad Assembly byelection, according to the list submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

The other 18 in the list comprised Ministers T. Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eashwar and legislators Palla Rajeswara Reddy, Sunke Ravishanker, Balka Suman, Challa Dharma Reddy, V. Satish Kumar, Guvvala Balaraj, Aroori Ramesh, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Nannapaneni Narender, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Sandra Venkataveeraiah, Dasari Manohar Reddy and Naradasu Laxman Rao.

Former Minister E. Peddi Reddy who recently joined TRS and a Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya were the remaining two.