Staff nurse examination to capture biometrics of candidates

July 31, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 04:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has asked the candidates appearing for the staff nurse examination on August 2 to report to the examination centre at the designated reporting time, as the registration procedure will involve capturing biometric data this time.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in three sessions, with start times set at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. respectively. The candidates have been asked to bring one original identity proof along with the hall ticket.

However, due to the persistent heavy rains experienced across the State in the past week, one of the test centres, Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in Khammam town, is currently unable to conduct the examination. In response to this, the MHSRB has promptly shifted the test centres to two alternative locations: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science and Technology, and Khammam Institute of Technology and Science. It is important to note that the hall ticket numbers will remain unchanged, but candidates are advised to download the revised hall tickets, which will indicate the new test centre.