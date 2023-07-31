HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Staff nurse examination to capture biometrics of candidates

July 31, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 04:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The examination is scheduled for the exam is to be conducted in three sessions.

The examination is scheduled for the exam is to be conducted in three sessions. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has asked the candidates appearing for the staff nurse examination on August 2 to report to the examination centre at the designated reporting time, as the registration procedure will involve capturing biometric data this time.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in three sessions, with start times set at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. respectively. The candidates have been asked to bring one original identity proof along with the hall ticket. 

However, due to the persistent heavy rains experienced across the State in the past week, one of the test centres, Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in Khammam town, is currently unable to conduct the examination. In response to this, the MHSRB has promptly shifted the test centres to two alternative locations: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science and Technology, and Khammam Institute of Technology and Science. It is important to note that the hall ticket numbers will remain unchanged, but candidates are advised to download the revised hall tickets, which will indicate the new test centre.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.