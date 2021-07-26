Srisailam certain to surplus by tomorrow

Storage set swell faster with supplementation of flood from Tungabhadra

The prospects of Srisailam dam getting surplus and commencement of flood discharge through the spillway by Wednesday appear certain with the reservoir storage swelling by about 30 tmc ft water during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. on Monday.

With the discharge of flood from Almatti-Narayanpur-Jurala in the measure of over 3 lakh cusecs and the likelihood of flood being discharged at Tungabhadra dam reaching Srisailam from Tuesday afternoon is set to further improve the storage with the rising trend.

“Discharge of flood at Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka commenced after Sunday afternoon in a small measure of about 15,000 cusecs and has reached nearly 1.4 lakh cusecs by Monday evening. The flood released at Tungabhadra would usually reach Srisailam in 48 hours by covering a distance of 400 km (river course). Flood from Krishna and Tungabhadra would swell the storage of Srisailam in the measure of expected shall make it surplus by Wednesday,” a flood monitoring engineer at Srisailam dam told The Hindu.

As heavy rains are continuing in the major catchment areas of Krishna and its major tributaries is likely to keep the flood to Srisailam in a sizeable measure for at least for one week. Mahabaleshwar recorded 15.4 cm followed by 8.8 cm at Koyana, 6.7 cm at Agumbe and 6 cm at Warana during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. Monday and it would maintain the flood to Srisailam, according to an advisory of the Central Water Commission (CWC)

As at 9 p.m., the storage of Srisalam reached 153 tmc ft against its capacity of 215.8 tmc ft, leaving a flood cushion of 63 tmc ft although about 35,300 cusecs of water was being let into the river course with power generation in the left bank power house of Telangana. At Jurala, the inflow was 3.5 lakh cusecs and discharge was 3.22 lakh cusecs from 35 spillway gates and 3,700 cusecs from power house.

Almatti was getting a flood of 3.89 lakh cusecs, Narayanpur 2.95 lakh cusecs and Tungabhadra 1.66 lakh cusecs as of Monday evening and the discharge to river was 3 lakh cusecs, 2.85 lakh cusecs and 1.4 lakh cusecs, respectively.

In the Godavari Basin, the flood has receded to 12,600 cusecs into Sriramsagar by 9 p.m. with power generation letting 8,000 cusecs into the river course. The storage of the project has reached 87 tmc ft against its capacity of 90.3 tmc ft as the level build up was on. Singur, Nizamsagar, Mid Manair and Kaddam were getting inflows in a moderate measure and Yellampally was getting 31,000 cusecs with no discharge.